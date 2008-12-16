Don't Let A Tiny Kitchen Halt Your Cooking

In a New York Times weekend piece, get-it-done foodie Mark Bittman says your tiny kitchen is no excuse for avoiding great home-cooked meals. It's an inspiring read for anyone who's ever felt defeated when seeing all the counter space and shiny metal doo-dads in someone else's kitchen, or wondered if they really have the space to make that three-course meal for friends coming over. In short, Bittman says, you do:

To pretend otherwise — to spend tens of thousands of dollars or more on a kitchen before learning how to cook, as is sadly common — is to fall into the same kind of silly consumerism that leads people to believe that an expensive gym membership will get them into shape or the right bed will improve their sex life. As runners run and writers write, cooks cook, under pretty much any circumstance.

Inspiring stuff. For tips on actually getting by with your tiny little space, check our tips on kitchen time-savers that speed up dinner. Bonus quote from Mario Batali: "I can make almost every dish in my restaurants on four crummy electric burners with a regular oven — as can just about anyone else who cares to." Photo by evelynishere.