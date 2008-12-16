Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Don't Let A Tiny Kitchen Halt Your Cooking

In a New York Times weekend piece, get-it-done foodie Mark Bittman says your tiny kitchen is no excuse for avoiding great home-cooked meals. It's an inspiring read for anyone who's ever felt defeated when seeing all the counter space and shiny metal doo-dads in someone else's kitchen, or wondered if they really have the space to make that three-course meal for friends coming over. In short, Bittman says, you do:

To pretend otherwise — to spend tens of thousands of dollars or more on a kitchen before learning how to cook, as is sadly common — is to fall into the same kind of silly consumerism that leads people to believe that an expensive gym membership will get them into shape or the right bed will improve their sex life. As runners run and writers write, cooks cook, under pretty much any circumstance.

Inspiring stuff. For tips on actually getting by with your tiny little space, check our tips on kitchen time-savers that speed up dinner. Bonus quote from Mario Batali: "I can make almost every dish in my restaurants on four crummy electric burners with a regular oven — as can just about anyone else who cares to." Photo by evelynishere.

So Your Kitchen Is Tiny. So What? [New York Times via Serious Eats]

Comments

  • peter Guest

    i live in a shared flat with only a oven, microwave and sandwich press. at first it was daunting but trust me the limit is only your imagination.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles