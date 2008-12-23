Don't Get Stuck In A Christmas Mobile Activation Queue

A reminder note from Telstra this morning points out that its phone activation lines (for prepaid mobiles ) are normally chock-a-block between 6am and 9am on Christmas morning, so if you're giving someone a phone, be prepared to put in some waiting time that morning. (The same doubtless applies to other carriers.) Telstra also estimates that 41 million text messages will be sent on its network on Christmas day, so it seems not all of us are ignoring new communication options at Christmas.