DLL-Files Replaces Your Program-Breaking Missing Items

If you've ever had a Windows program crash because of a missing .DLL file, you know a tedious reinstall usually follows. Free file site DLL-Files, however, might just save the day. If you trust the site, which has a good deal of advertising and persistent pitches to try related software, you can grab any one of thousands of DLL files to replace and fix whatever your failing app wants to find, from deep-down system utilities to program-specific requirements. No registration or payment required, and the search and list-by-letter functions work as promised. For quick fixes of your suddenly malfunctioning apps—and getting older software to run on newer Windows versions—it seems worth a bookmark.