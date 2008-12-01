DIY Wrapping Paper Saves Money And Personalises Your Gifts

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Unless you had the foresight to stockpile wrapping paper after Christmas last year, you're looking at buying a lot of over priced paper this holiday season. At the business blog Strategize they came up with a cheap solution for wrapping tons of gifts without breaking the bank.

[We used the]basic brown shipping paper that you can purchase in any office supply or paper store. We wound up buying a pretty large roll of it in a 50 weight, but the entire roll was less than $50. The logo is applied with a self-inking rubber stamp that cost us around $25 and was produced in 24 hours by OfficeMax.

$75 for wrapping gifts might seem steep, but they wrapped around 150 gifts with those basic supplies putting their cost per gift wrapped at around fifty cents. They used their company logo as the adornment on the spartan paper, but you can easily substitute your own variety of craft store stamps or markers to the same effect. In an effort to recycle even more this year, I saved the enormous roll of art paper my toddler has been working her way through to be used as colorful wrapping paper. Should I run out, I'll set her to work with more crayons and restock. While you have gift wrapping on the brain, set up a gift wrapping station to speed up your holiday preparations. Have you own creative way of wrapping gifts? Share in the comments below.

Save Some Money on Wrapping Paper This Christmas [Strategize]

