Faced with shelling out hundreds of extra dollars for a higher priced clothing wardrobe at IKEA, just to get the sliding pants rack he wanted, Instructables user Phantazn set about crafting his own. If you've ever looked at the wasted space beneath the hanging clothes in a wardrobe and thought that it might be better spent than as a shoebox graveyard, this project is for you. By purchasing some cheap pine dowels and wood, along with a $US5 set of drawer sliders, he was able to put together a perfectly serviceable sliding pants rack even nicer than the wire model in the more expensive wardrobe. For another closet-related hack, check out how to avoid over-wearing outfits with a left to right closet.
DIY Sliding Pants Rack Puts Hangers To Shame
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink