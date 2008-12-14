If you're flush with Christmas cards but lack an enormous mantle to spread them out on, check out this DIY greeting card holder. Instructables user Very Keri had a ton of Christmas cards and no where to put them. By recycling an unused art canvas with a fresh wrap of festive fabric and attaching bands of ribbon around it, she created a unique greeting card holder. It can be hung on the wall or propped up, and the entire project is easily customised to blend in with any decor just by the colour of ribbons and fabric you use.