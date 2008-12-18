DIY Childproof, Hideaway Keyboard



Reader Richard found a way to keep his toddler from banging on his keyboard and de-clutter his desk at the same time with three adhesive wall hooks. Richard explains:

My daughter loves to bang on my keyboard and I needed a way to keep it from her reach while I am at work (at least until she learns to climb on my desk). I came up with the following solution: hide my wireless keyboard behind my LCD. Using three 3M wall hooks, I can simply slide my keyboard behind my LCD. This not only keeps it from my daughter's reach, but also frees up a LOT of desk space for other projects I may be working on.

He didn't stop there.

Additionally, even though I have a desktop, I decided I didn't need mega sound and opted for USB speakers (i.e. notebook speakers). Since I was freeing up space on my desk, I used 3M wall velcro to mount my speakers to the wall.

Here's the keyboard-out photo:

And a closeup on the keyboard wall mount:

Without the keyboard, you can see simple adhesive wall hooks are holding it there: