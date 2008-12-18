DIY Childproof, Hideaway Keyboard

Reader Richard found a way to keep his toddler from banging on his keyboard and de-clutter his desk at the same time with three adhesive wall hooks. Richard explains:
My daughter loves to bang on my keyboard and I needed a way to keep it from her reach while I am at work (at least until she learns to climb on my desk). I came up with the following solution: hide my wireless keyboard behind my LCD. Using three 3M wall hooks, I can simply slide my keyboard behind my LCD. This not only keeps it from my daughter's reach, but also frees up a LOT of desk space for other projects I may be working on.
He didn't stop there.
Additionally, even though I have a desktop, I decided I didn't need mega sound and opted for USB speakers (i.e. notebook speakers). Since I was freeing up space on my desk, I used 3M wall velcro to mount my speakers to the wall.
Here's the keyboard-out photo:
And a closeup on the keyboard wall mount:
Without the keyboard, you can see simple adhesive wall hooks are holding it there:
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink