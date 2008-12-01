Declutter Your Home With The Suitcase Test

A life cluttered with possessions is such a common state of affairs that George Carlin once based a well received comedy routine around the absurdity of the accumulation of material goods. Over at the financial blog The Simple Dollar, Trent decided to stare down his pile of goods through the belly of a suitcase. What if he needed to move on with his life with nothing more than a suitcase to haul his loot? What would make the cut? What if the suitcase became a perpetual litmus test?

If you carry it further, why not simply apply the "suitcase test" to every purchase that you make? If it's not something that will fit in your "suitcase" - basic clothing, basic toiletries, cooking supplies, and a small number of splurge items - don't buy it, or at least strongly consider not buying it.

After applying the suitcase test to the contents of his house, he and his wife went on to unload a considerable amount of their belongings with eBay sales and donations to charity. What items would make the cut if you conducted your own suitcase test? Photo by Phineas H.