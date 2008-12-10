Daily Routines Details The Productivity Habits Of Famous Folks

Daily Routines is a blog that does nice work of compiling accounts of how famous minds—great, inspired, slothful, procrastination-prone, and otherwise—set about their tasks. All the quotes and anecdotes come from linked interviews, biographies, or other accounts, and while the workers covered tend toward the creative side, there's a few mathematicians, architects, and other left-brainers. Definitely worth a read if you feel like your own work routine could use a reboot, or you just need reassurance that even Kafka—okay, especially Kafka—found it hard to just sit down and write.
