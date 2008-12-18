Customise Your Linux Panel Clock

Linux users with a GNOME-based desktop can modify how their time is displayed just about any way they want, and in any order. The Tips4Linux blog explains how, although the exact location of your
custom_format setting may vary depending on your panel setup. Once you've found it, you can use any of the standard formatting symbols to arrange your time display.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink