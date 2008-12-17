Customise Remember the Milk With User Styles



Web-based to-do list Remember the Milk's streamlined interface and excellent shortcut key support are great out of the box, but there are a few useful fixes and tweaks, too.I've compiled a short list of user styles and scripts that can be used with the Stylish or Greasemonkey extension in Firefox to make RTM much friendlier. Let's take a look.

If you haven't used user styles with Stylish before, check out our complete guide (along with some functional Firefox user styles). All set? Now onto RTM tweaks with useful Stylish user styles.

The powerful keyboard shortcuts in RTM are the main reason I made the switch (well that and the Remember the milk Gmail Gadget). The only problem is there are so many keyboard shortcuts, and it takes a while to learn them all, so this user style adds the keyboard shortcuts next to each function so you can learn them.





The C-S shortcuts in the header stand for Ctrl+Shift, so Ctrl+Shift+/ will focus the search box, for instance.





Some of the shortcuts do clutter up the interface a bit... but you can use that as incentive to learn the shortcuts!





I have the style installed, but I only enable it when I need to remember a shortcut that I'd forgotten.

Install the Display Keyboard Shortcuts User Style.

One of the most annoying things about the default RTM interface is the really tiny search box, which makes it almost impossible to use their rich searching functionality. Until I found this style I would create my search criteria in Notepad and then paste it into the box.





The only problem with this style is that sometimes it will conflict with the status messages, if they are double sized (which they usually aren't).

Install the Longer Search Box User Style.

If you are a serious GTD user you likely have created dozens of lists to track all of your projects, which leaves you with a cluttered mess of tabs that simply can't be good for productivity. This user style hides all of the regular lists, leaving only the Smart Lists (otherwise known as saved searches), and shrinks the tabs down a bit as well.





I've found this one to be quite useful if you are a big tag user, as you can create custom "lists" that exclude items that are scheduled in the future, or only show items tagged with next action, etc.

Install the Smaller Tabs, Smartlists Only User Style.

WideScreen RTM User Styles

I personally don't mind the size of the RTM screen, but if you want to utilise more space on your widescreen monitor, there's a number of user styles that will increase the width of the lists.





You can choose between the different sizes based on your monitor, or you could download it and customise yourself.

Remember The Milk widely(1200px)

Remember The Milk widely(1000px)

Remember the Milk(1440 px)

This script is the best of the bunch, in my opinion, as it adds a bunch of new keyboard shortcuts and fixes my biggest gripe by moving the cluttered tabs into a list over on the left side, and even lets you hide lists that you don't want to see. Here's the full list of features:

Move List Tabs to the Left

Add Count to List

Shift + j/k Switches Between Lists

Ctrl+G - Go to list

Ctrl+M - Move to list

Hide Lists

You can see here how much more clean and organized the view is with the lists over on the left side.





The ability to move items to another list with the keyboard is a really nice touch... just hit Ctrl+M and a little dialog will show up, with auto-complete as you type.





If you go into Settings \ Lists you'll see a new "hide" link on each list, which will let you hide it from view.



Unlike the others in this list, this script requires the Greasemonkey extension.

Install the A Bit Better RTM User Script.

What other tips and tricks do you use for Remember the Milk? Tell us in the comments.

The How-To Geek is a tech writer and geek enthusiast who loves to control every aspect of his computer from the keyboard. More of his tips and tweaks can be found daily at Howtogeek.com.