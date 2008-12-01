Cubic Explorer Saves Your File Management Sessions

Windows only: Cubic Explorer is a robust Windows Explorer replacement. Among the features power users have come to expect from Explorer alternatives you'll find tabbed windows, bookmarking, bread crumb navigation, file previews, detailed file searching and quick search via extension filtering. One area of oversight is the lack of dual pane browsing, but the tab interface is snappy enough that the lack of panes can be forgiven. The feature which really shines is the ability to save sessions. If you use Cubic Explorer on multiple machines you can save your preferences for each unique setup: work, home, laptops, etc. Cubic Explore is packaged both in an installer and in a zip file for portable use. For other Explorer alternatives, check out the five best alternative file managers. Cubic Explorer is freeware, Windows only.