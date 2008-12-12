Create Paper Cases For Photo CDs From Picasa Albums

Paper Case, the previously mentioned bookmarklet that creates fold-able, track-listed cases for CDs and DVDs, can now create stylish contact-sheet-style cases for photo CDs from Picasa Web Albums. Check out a full-size example below. [via Cnet]
