Create Colourful Bows from Magazines

The perfect compliment to your DIY wrapping paper would be a hand made bow. Instructables user Tiffany Tomato has a straight forward guide on how to turn colour scrap paper and magazine pages into big bows. All you need is the paper, tape, scissors, a ruler, and a stapler. For more ideas on recycling around the holidays, check out how to recycle a cereal box into a gift box and reuse your old gift wrap to store decorations.