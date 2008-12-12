Copy And Paste Coming To Your iPhone Via The Web

With a little Javascript ingenuity, a new service called Pastebud aims to bring the long awaited copy-and-paste functionality to the iPhone and iPod touch. Pastebud's copy and paste only work between Safari and Mail (or Safari tabs), but since that's where most of us are looking to do copying and pasting, it's not a bad start. Check the video for a full demonstration. Pastebud is slated to launch this week.
