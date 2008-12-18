Convert Your PowerPoint Presentation To DVD



Weblog FreewareGenius walks through three different methods for burning your PowerPoint presentation to a DVD using free software. The three methods discussed involve converting the presentation to an intermediate format like video, Flash, or JPEG, and then burning that more DVD-friendly file format to a DVD. If you've ever needed present somewhere where all you had was a DVD player and monitor, this post has you covered inside and out. Unfortunately there are no free one-step options, but the post is detailed and easy to follow along with. Photo by garethjmsaunders

.