I'm a pretty keen Twitter user, but I must admit the idea of using the social networking site to automate my house hadn't occurred to me. However, if this video is anything to go by, the results are quite impressive in a geeky way.
Control Your Bedroom Lights With Twitter
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
This is cool. I've been experimenting with something similar here: http://ustre.am/aaPI
This lets you try this kind of technology in real-time using either email or Twitter.