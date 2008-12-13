Computer Power Management Myths Debunked

If you think booting up and shutting down your computer negates the benefits of turning it off to begin with, or that your screensaver is saving you energy, get thee to Ted Samson's rundown of five PC power myths and why they're wrong. Save yourself and your company some cash and compute more sustainably by getting your computer's power management in order.
