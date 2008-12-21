ColorPad Helps You Grab Colour Values

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: ColorPad is a lightweight colour picking application. Weighing in at only 148k and fully portable, it's no burden at all to tuck it in your flash drive toolkit. The default interface is spartan and will appear a bit dated to users that have grown used to some of the flashier graphics in modern operating systems like Vista. Fortunately if the chunky graphics of the default skin bother you, it's a completely skinnable app. Appearances aside, ColorPad delivers a ton of features in a tiny package. You can grab the colour value of anything you can see on your screen in hex, dec, and floating point number format. ColorPad has a persistent zoom function and a split screen option. There are numerous keyboard shortcuts that cover the basic functions and allow you to do more advanced tweaks like shift the colour once you've grabbed it. ColorPad is freeware, Windows only.

ColorPad [via Customize.org]

