Clone2Go Bulk Converts Video Formats



Windows only: Clone2Go is an easy to use bulk video converter. It supports a wide variety of input formats such as: WMV, FLV, MPEG4, AVI, and 3GP. You can output to an equally as wide variety of formats to ensure you can transfer your media to portable devices like the iPod, Zune, and mobile phones. Clone2Go supports batch processing so you can load it up let it convert unattended. The encoding rate is rather snappy and the GUI is easy to navigate. An added bonus if you find yourself frequently snagging video files for your portable devices off of YouTube and Google Video, is integration with the sites. There is a pro version of the software that allows you to save custom profiles— the free version allows you to customise your settings as much as you like but not save the custom conversion tweaks you make— and gets rid of the nag screen that pops up after you're done converting. Still the presets in the free version are plentiful, you can tweak them if you need to just without saving, and the nag screen is tolerable in exchange for a free and easy to use converter. For other video encoding alternatives, check out the Five Best Media Converters.