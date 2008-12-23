If the prospect of wrapping all those gifts fills you with horror, check out Clive James' ruminations on the annual present-wrapping frenzy in his household. You'll still have to wrap the presents afterwards, but at least you'll get a laugh.
Clive James On The Horrors Of Wrapping
Comments
