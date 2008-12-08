Clive James On Clutter And Creativity

Aussie expat author Clive James has a regular radio slot on the BBC, and this week he turns his attention to two core Lifehacker topics: office clutter and creative thinking. The whole thing is well worth reading; one of James' most interesting contentions is that a cluttered office can inspire a tolerant attitude:

The best equipped pontificator is the one who is aware of his own propensities towards chaos. Unable to organise his own breakfast, he will be less ready to condemn officials who can't organise an efficient system for sending out student grants, or collecting private information onto a CD-ROM that won't be left on a train.

You can download an audio copy of James' thoughts here, or read the transcript on the link below.