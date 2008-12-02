Chumby Seeking Aussie Apps

Internode has been selling Chumby, its hard-to-describe programmable Internet gadget/toy/tech fetishist's dream, for a few weeks now, and the ISP is keen to encourage the development of more Chumby widgets that supply Australian content. If you've got some basic programming chops and fancy winning a Chumby, there's a competition running offering up Chumby prizes for the best efforts. If you want a basic course in building Chumby widgets (not too hard if you can handle basic Flash and RSS), check out this overview on the Chumby wiki.