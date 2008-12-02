Chumby Seeking Aussie Apps

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Chumby.jpg Internode has been selling Chumby, its hard-to-describe programmable Internet gadget/toy/tech fetishist's dream, for a few weeks now, and the ISP is keen to encourage the development of more Chumby widgets that supply Australian content. If you've got some basic programming chops and fancy winning a Chumby, there's a competition running offering up Chumby prizes for the best efforts. If you want a basic course in building Chumby widgets (not too hard if you can handle basic Flash and RSS), check out this overview on the Chumby wiki.

  • sikosis @Sikosis

    I've always liked the Chumby, but they're just too expensive.

  • Nathan Guest

    I saw Chumby about a year ago and got one for my birthday last month. I am a web programmer but not a flash programmer. Will have to get a copy of flash so that I can checkout the fla files.

    It's a pity more Australian widgets don't exist. Although over time hopefully they will.

