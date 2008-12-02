Internode has been selling Chumby, its hard-to-describe programmable Internet gadget/toy/tech fetishist's dream, for a few weeks now, and the ISP is keen to encourage the development of more Chumby widgets that supply Australian content. If you've got some basic programming chops and fancy winning a Chumby, there's a competition running offering up Chumby prizes for the best efforts. If you want a basic course in building Chumby widgets (not too hard if you can handle basic Flash and RSS), check out this overview on the Chumby wiki.
Chumby Seeking Aussie Apps
Comments
I've always liked the Chumby, but they're just too expensive.