Chrome Replaces Firefox In Google Pack's Default Browser Choice

Just in time for new holiday computers and after its graduation from beta status, Google now lists Chrome as the default choice in its Google Pack software bundle. Google Pack used to list Firefox as the default browser choice, but Chrome hasn't completely replaced the 'fox. Firefox (with the Google Toolbar) is still listed, second to last, just before Skype in Google Pack. Google Pack didn't knock our socks off when it first launched back in January of '06. It got a little better after they pulled the not-exactly-free trialwar, but it still includes WTF-choice RealPlayer in it.