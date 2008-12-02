Chrome Extensions On the Way, Adblock Imminent

Google has published official documentation detailing their plans to bring extensions to their beta web browser Chrome. A previous announcement should have already satisfied some extensions needs, but if you are a dedicated Adblock crowd, you'll be happy to know that one of the highlighted uses for Google Chrome extensions is content filtering, including "Adblock, Flashblock, Privacy control, and Parental control." Sounds like Google's moving in the right direction if they want to snag more early adopters. Now we just need to see more progress for the Mac and Linux crowd.