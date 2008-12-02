Checkvist Simplifies Outlines

The problem with many online to-do list managers is that they don't support sub-lists for tasks that involve several steps—but outliner webapp Checkvist does just that, and with a clean interface that supports tons of keyboard shortcuts. Sign up for a free account at Checkvist to make your first list (hit Enter to add a task). Each list node can have a note attached to it, and any number of sub-nodes (Shift+Enter to enter one). Reorder your list items (Ctrl+arrow) and mark an item complete by selecting it and hitting the Spacebar. Export your lists from Checkvist to plain text, HTML, or OPML formats, and invite others to collaborate on the list with you. Here's what the Checkvist intro list (with some additions) looks like.

After playing with Checkvist for just a short while, what struck me is just how damn fun and easy it is to do a brain dump in list format without ever taking your hands off the keyboard. If you're a regular list maker and keyboard shortcut lover, make sure you take a look.