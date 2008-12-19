Checklist and Software For Reinstalling Windows

The Digital Inspiration blog has a really thorough checklist, with links to relevant, free software to help you back up and get your system back up to a fully-patched, optimised state. Note the tip at the very end, involving a can of compressed air, because it's a worthy one, in my experience. While you've already got your system on the lifts, so to speak, it pays to blast away the CPU-heating, fan-clogging bunnies in there.
