Check Out The Lifehacker Chumby Widget

One of the challenges with the local release of the Chumby has been the relative lack of Australian-centric gadgets for the Wi-Fi-enabled Internet thingummy. Local distributor Internode is running a competition to encourage development, but even without that incentive Lifehacker's technical guru Kaan has come to the party with a Lifehacker-specific widget, listing all the latest headlines from your favourite technology productivity site. If you've got a Chumby already (or have one on your Christmas list), be sure to check it out. Thanks Kaan!