Capture.NET Is A Windows Swiss Army Knife

Windows only: Free application Capture.NET calls itself "the Swiss Army knife of PC tools," and while it does offer a wide array of functionality, calling it a kitchen-sink style tool may be more accurate. Capture.NET is a calendar and clock widget, screenshot application, colour picker, crap cleaner, font viewer, image converter, backup tool, and more. They may not all seem like they go well together (and let's be honest, they don't), but to be fair, Capture.NET's tools are all well thought-out, and the meager 8MB memory footprint for all the functionality it offers isn't all that bad. Here's a closer look at all the tools in action:

Calendar

This is how Capture.NET looks most of the time. It just sits on your desktop as a calendar, clock, and pixel measuring tool.

Screen Capture

The screen capture tool grabs windows, regions, or your full screen, then opens it in a light and easy to use editor.

Color Picker

No big surprises here. It's a colour picker, like countless others.

Privacy Eraser

The Privacy Eraser is sort of like the light version of CCleaner, cleaning out your Recycle Bin, temporary folders, web browsers, and more.

Font Viewer

The font viewer lets you check out text in any font of your choosing.

The many features listed above still don't exhaust Capture.NET's feature set. It does post-its, has a large-text timer, and more. It may not be exactly what you want, but if you already run separate programs to get the same functionality that Capture.NET provides, this lightweight tool might be worth a try. Capture.NET is a free download, requires .NET 2.0.