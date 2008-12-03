Calaboration Syncs iCal And Google Calendar With Ease

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Google announced CalDAV support in Google Calendar earlier this year, which meant that with a little know-how, you could sync iCal with Google Calendar. Now the Google Mac Blog has officially announced CalDAV support for iCal, and to go along with the announcement they've released a new iCal sync application called Calaboration. With Calaboration, you can quickly and easily set up bi-directional syncing between iCal and Google Calendar with just a few clicks of your mouse. It's quick, it's easy, and it works like a charm; just run it once to set up your calendar syncing and you shouldn't need to run it again until you need to add a different calendar. Calaboration is a free download, Mac OS X only. If you're not on a Mac, check out how you can sync Google Calendar to any desktop calendar you've got.

Calaboration [Google Code via Official Google Mac Blog]

    Maybe this is a dumb question, but why can't I buy the new iCal 3.x separately to install on OS 10.4? Other than Apple wanting you to upgrade the entire OS, is there something special in Leopard that allows it to run the new iCal, but Tiger can't?

