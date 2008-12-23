Bypass Network Blocks With Remote Desktop



Reader Bryan uses remote desktop to bypass network blocks at his work sites to get to Gmail and write his blog. Bryan writes:

In a world of virtual communication, having personal email, Twitter, and access to blogs, etc is critical and necessary for many of us. Therefore, it becomes a nuisance when our employers block us from the sites that we love and hold so close to our virtual-loving-hearts. Many of my client's networks do not allow me to access my non-work related email (Gmail, Yahoo Mail, etc.), Twitter, and Blogger. Google Reader is also blocked at several.

For this reason, I have set up a Remote Desktop connection on my home computer which I use as a proxy-ish means to access my Gmail and other sites from these clients. I use my Vista sidebar Remote Desktop connection gadget to click and log in to my home computer from my work laptop and have access to all that I need in a little minimise-able window on my desktop. I recommend this for anyone who has that tight network administrator who has blocked all your favourite sites.