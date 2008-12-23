Bypass Network Blocks With Remote Desktop

Reader Bryan uses remote desktop to bypass network blocks at his work sites to get to Gmail and write his blog. Bryan writes:
In a world of virtual communication, having personal email, Twitter, and access to blogs, etc is critical and necessary for many of us. Therefore, it becomes a nuisance when our employers block us from the sites that we love and hold so close to our virtual-loving-hearts. Many of my client's networks do not allow me to access my non-work related email (Gmail, Yahoo Mail, etc.), Twitter, and Blogger. Google Reader is also blocked at several.
For this reason, I have set up a Remote Desktop connection on my home computer which I use as a proxy-ish means to access my Gmail and other sites from these clients. I use my Vista sidebar Remote Desktop connection gadget to click and log in to my home computer from my work laptop and have access to all that I need in a little minimise-able window on my desktop. I recommend this for anyone who has that tight network administrator who has blocked all your favourite sites.
Check out a screenshot of Bryan's setup above. He gives us a few links on how to set this up on your own:
Most IT Administrators would block outbound proxy before they block webmail such as GMail or Hotmail.
An outbound connection to an untrusted network is less secure than webmail, and poses more of a security risk