Building Blocks Make Word Documents Easier To Construct

One of the aims of the Ribbon interface in Office 2007 was to make features easier to find, but there's still plenty of obscure options in Word and its siblings which most people will never discover. The official Word blog runs through one such feature, Building Blocks, a catch-all category that includes pre-defined headers, footers, title pages and other components, and explains some of the ways they can be used. It's a useful option to know about if you frequently produce similar documents but don't want to make use of full-blown templates (though the preview function in the Building Blocks Organizer is pretty awful and definitely needs a revamp in the next version).