Bopaboo Claims To Let You 'Legally' Sell MP3s

New MP3 market site Bopaboo says it has a legal means of letting owners of non-restricted MP3s sell them, for prices starting at 25 cents a track, to other users. The site's founder says users are protected under the US "first-sale doctrine," as in re-selling a CD, and that the site prevents selling a track more than once. Only time (and lawsuits) will tell what comes of this unique tack on music sales. [via Cnet]