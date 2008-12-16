Booko Finds The Best Australian Price For Books

Booko is a price comparison engine for books with an emphasis on Australian buyers. It covers dozens of local and overseas sellers, and combines the information from them in a really helpful way, converting prices automatically into Australian dollars and calculating the different postage costs if you've ordered multiple books. (Disturbingly, overseas ordering often still works out cheaper even with postage included.) I found pulling in the price information took a painfully long time with some titles, but if you're a serious bibliophile, this is potentially hugely useful.