BookCrossing Tracks Your Books In The Wild



If you're looking for a novel way to keep your books out of landfills, release them into the wild with a tracking number from BookCrossing.com to see how far and wide they roam. After signing up for an account you can begin tagging your books and releasing them. Give them to friends, leave them on airplanes or coffee shop tables, anything to put them out where they can be found and enjoyed. Each book you release will have a unique ID number that allows future readers to visit BookCrossing and track where the book has been and what other people have to say about it. Some of the more well traveled books have hundreds of entries showing where they were found and what the readers has to say about the book. You can order labels or simply download the templates from their website and print them on label paper. If you'd like to jump right in and start sending lots of books on new adventures, you can order packets of pre-numbered labels. All the pre-numbered labels are registered to your account so all that's left to do is slap them in the covers of the books and leave them in interesting places to be found and passed on.