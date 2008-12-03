Bit.ly Offers In-Gmail URL Shortening Gadget

URL-shortening service Bit.ly now offers a Gmail gadget that helps you make sure the long web site addresses you send out via email don't get wrapped and become unclickable. To install the Bit.ly gadget—which just adds a Bit.ly URL shortener module to Gmail's sidebar—you have to have "Gadgets by URL" enabled in Gmail's Labs section. Then, in the Gadgets tab in Settings, add this URL:

http://hosting.gmodules.com/ig/gadgets/file/107368512201818821991/bitly-shortener.xml

When Gmail refreshes you'll have the Bit.ly gadget on your sidebar, as shown.