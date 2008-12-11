Better GReader Firefox Extension Gets New Features Plus Fixes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms with Firefox: Just uploaded new version 0.5 of the Better GReader Firefox extension, which includes new features and fixes to all the stuff that Google's recent Reader redesign broke. In this new version you'll find Dustin's popular Absolutely Compact skin, plus the Remove Unread Item Count, and Mark Until Current As Read scripts. The Minimalistic skin has been fixed (thanks Scott!) and the extension is now compatible with Firefox 3.1 Beta 2.

The only sad news is that we lost the excellent OS X skin, which hasn't been updated to work with Google Reader's redesign. I'm also hearing reports that the Preview button script isn't working, but it is in my tests; if it isn't for you in version 0.5, please post what version of Firefox you're using on what platform (XP, Vista, Mac, or Linux) and I'll continue to try to get to the bottom of the problem. In the meantime, Better GReader is a free download for all platforms with Firefox.

Better GReader Firefox Extension

