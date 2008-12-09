Beta-Test Globex Designs' GReader Redesigned Style

Globex Designs, the fine folks who are redesigning Google Products one at a time, are beta-testing their new Google Reader skin, GReader Redesigned. Donate a few bucks to help them iron out the GReader Redesigned wrinkles and you can get it now; the final version will be available for all to use for free in January.
