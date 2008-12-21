Best Places To Find Multi-Monitor Wallpaper

Last week we asked you where you found wallpaper to customise multiple monitor setups, you responded and we rounded up your favourite sites to help share the high resolution goodness! Read on for the dirt.

Most popular by a landslide, was Mandolux. The site has an extremely simple design, lacking even a search function. The newest wallpaper is displayed on the main page, all previous ones are available on the archive pages. The easiest way to browse the site, since there are no thumbnails on the archive pages, is to simply start at the very front or the very back and browse page by page from there. Not a very efficient way to search but the images are interesting and beautiful. The majority of the images are sized for dual monitors, with some for triple monitors. Depending on your resolution the dual monitor backgrounds can be sized for a triple monitor fairly easily.The site has RSS support to help you keep up on the new additions.

Second and still highly favoured was InterfaceLIFT, an enormous respository of wallpapers. Where Mandolux lacks any search at all, InterfaceLIFT allows you to sort by resolution, date, downloads, ratings, personal favourites, and so on. If you're looking only for highly-rated triple-monitor wallpapers, finding them is a breeze. Many of the wallpapers are available in sizes all the way down to 320x240, so if you find a multi-monitor wallpaper you love for bank of monitors you may be able to find it for your mobile phone too.

Although you wouldn't expect anything less from a website devoted to creativity and artwork, the wallpaper section of DeviantArt is packed with beautiful wallpaper. The link we've provided takes you to the most popular multi-monitor wallpaper, but straying into the regular wallpaper and widescreen wallpaper yields many gems. Adolescent Eyes, partially seen in the screenshot at right, was my triple monitor wallpaper of choice for several months.

Vlad Studios was another popular contender. Having seen Vlad's work featured elsewhere it was nice to see so much of it in a central location and put a name with the excellent work. While the site offers free wallpapers, the really stunning widescreen and multi-monitor wallpapers are available for paying members. Many readers felt that the $US19.99 lifetime membership was more than worth it. The multi-monitor category alone has over 300 beautiful custom wallpapers.

Social Wallpapering take a Digg-like approach with users submitting and voting wallapers up and down in popularity. Unfortunately there isn't a category for triple monitors, but the larger dual monitor papers can be adjusted to fit some triple monitor setups. Wallpaper packs of the entire contents of the site can be grabbed as a multi-part torrent file if you'd like to browse the entire collection at your on or offline leisure.

No survey of swanky wallpaper would be complete without a stop at Digital Blasphemy. If you've been a computer user for any length of time you've likely come across some of the work of Ryan Bliss, the creative brains behind Digital Blasphemy. I know I've been using wallpapers from Digital Blasphemy for over 10 years now and find the quality just as high now as I did in 1997. Like previously mentioned Vlad Studios, Digital Blasphemy is a pay site with a nice selection of free wallpapers. The link above takes you to the free section to get a taste for his style. Memberships start at $US15.

While not as wildly popular as the above sites, the following websites received praise from your fellow readers and are definitely worth an honorable mention:

Dual and Triple Monitor Wallpapers @ MintyWhite

DualScreenWallpaper.com

DualMonitorBackgrounds.com

For more reading about multi-monitor setups and help managing them, check out Make the Most of Your Dual Monitors and Customize Your Dual Monitors with Display Fusion. Finally, if you have any more great sites for high resolution wallpapers, share the wealth in the comments below!