Be The Designated Photographer To Make New Friends

When trying to make new friends in a new city, Brain over at Lifehack.org has a few suggestions to get your social life on track. Among them: if you're looking for a way to foster follow up contact after meeting people for the first time, snapping photographs at gatherings is a great way to keep in touch with the new people you meet. Despite the proliferation of camera phones and cheap digital cameras many people still aren't avid shutterbugs, but most people love pictures. Make yourself some social calling cards with the address of your favourite photo sharing site on them or ask the person for their email to send the pictures out and you've got an instant in for future contact. em>Photo by Mourner.

How to Make a Bunch of New Friends in Any New City [Lifehack.org]

