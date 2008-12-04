Backblaze Offers Hassle-Free Unlimited Online Backup

Windows/Mac OS X: Backup service Backblaze aims to take the hassle out of online backup by backing up only the data you need and ignoring unnecessary files like operating system files, applications, and temporary files. That way you don't have to get specific with Backblaze about everything you want to back up or exclude (though you can if you want)—it just backs up everything and excludes the data that's not useful in backup form. The service does continuous backup, so files are always (hopefully) up to date, but you can switch to scheduled backups if you prefer. Like other popular backup tools, Backblaze does unlimited backup for a price: $US5/month (similar to MozyHome) or $US50/year (like Carbonite). A free trial of Backblaze is available if you'd like to try it out before committing. The app is available in Windows form to anyone; you'll need to sign up for an invite if you want to try it on your Mac.