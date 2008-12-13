Apple Doesn't Care About Safari Extensibility

Yesterday's closing keynote panel at Add-on-Con, a get-together for browser extension developers, included Microsoftie Joshua Allen, Mozillian Mike Shaver, and Googler Brian Rakowski representing IE, Firefox, and Chrome—but no one from Apple. The moderator, JSON creator Douglas Crockford, pointed out that neither Opera or Safari were represented, but that since Opera's headquarters are located in Norway, they at least had an excuse. "Apple's offices are right down the road, about ten minutes away," Crockford said. "So they're not here because they just don't want to talk to you." Zing!