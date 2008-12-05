AnVir Task Manager (Full) Free Today Only



Windows only: AnVir Task Manager, a veritable Leatherman multi-tool of a system utility, is available in its full edition today only through the Giveaway of the Day web site. The app features all of the abilities and tools that Adam dug about the free version, but adds a few unique features, most noticably "improved memory usage" and a built-in database of Windows processes and what they do, along with on-the-spot, up-to-date virus checking. Even if you only run once to fine-tune your newly-installed system, AnVir is worth the slim download. AnVir Task Manager is for Windows systems only; the Giveaway protocol requires downloading, installing, and activating the software before the offer expiration.