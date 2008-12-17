Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

And The Winner Of $500 From Mozo Is . . .

Mozoscreenshot.jpg
We had a terrific response to our competition offering $500 off your credit card bill thanks to the awesome team at Mozo. Entries ranged from the perhaps-obvious ("I responded first") to the somewhat strange (squid obsessions?) and quite a bit of poetry, and plenty of them made me laugh. Ultimately, though, there can be only one winner, and I've judged the best entry to be the one that most represents Lifehacker's spirit of community, albeit in a slightly twisted way:

I think the winner should be someone who contributes to Lifehacker's other posts, rather than commenting for financial gain. Ahem!

Ahem indeed. Congratulation edawnedsram for winning, and thanks again to everyone who entered and to Mozo for coughing up the cash.

Comments

  • Lem Guest

    Congratulations. Not having a credit card i didn't enter.

    ...I say we out the person with the squid obsession.

    0
  • bugwan Guest

    It seems I missed the bit that said "post in 25 words or less why you should win"...! Note to self: read the question.

    Can we have another one?

    0
  • Christian Guest

    Congrats edawnedsram!

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Well, the reader survey is running right now and has more prizes :-)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles