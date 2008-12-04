Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Amazon Mobile Looks Up Any Product You Snap A Picture Of

iPhone/iPod touch only: Amazon released a new mobile application for the iPhone and iPod touch today, ensuring that you can now get your online shopping fix no matter where you are. Not only does the Amazon app provide an excellent interface to search, buy, or add items to your wishlists, but if you're an iPhone user, the application's Amazon Remembers feature identifies any product you take a picture of—sort of like previously mentioned SnapTell. When you snap a pic, the app uploads the picture to Amazon, which looks for a match among its products. If it finds one (it can take anywhere between a couple minutes and 24 hours), it'll send you an email and update the Amazon Remembers tab. So far it's worked like a charm with all of the products I tested. I expected that my iPhone book might throw it for a loop, considering it has a picture of an iPhone on it, but even it was correctly identified within a few minutes.

If you ignore exchange-rate-related-stress and give it a go, let's hear how it works out for you in the comments.

Amazon Mobile [iTunes App Store]

Comments

  • Mike Guest

    Inexplicably a US-only download. It's not like Amazon only ships domestically.

    0
  • Cods Guest

    Agree - bizarrely US-only.

    So, if I had both an Aussie iTunes account *and* a secondary US iTunes account, can I download it on the latter but not lose all the apps etc associated with the former?

    0
  • Kerri Guest

    This may be a odd questions, but I am desperate. I have a picture of a wedding dress from a website, but I cannot find the website I got it from. Would this application be able to tell me where I could find the dress? Thank you so much for your help!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles