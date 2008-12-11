Amarok 2 Released, Windows And Mac Versions In Beta

Linux only: Amarok 2, the open source media centre we'd previously toured while it was in beta, is now available in a release version for Linux systems, and in pre-released beta for Windows and OS X. There aren't a ton of new features between the later beta release and this "final" (that will still get a lot of development focus), but a lot of interface and navigation quirks have been cleaned out. Amarok 2 has been pre-built for most major Linux distributions (with KDE dependencies), while the Windows installation (which ran pretty darned laggy on my XP desktop) can be had through the KDE on Windows installer. Lifehacker East lacks a Mac system, so anyone who's tried out that beta (PPC and Intel available) can tell us how it runs in the comments. Amarok 2 is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.