AllOff Shuts Down Your Computer When It's Inactive



Windows only: Ever wish you could save energy by not just sleeping, but automatically shutting down your PC when you're not using it and it's not doing anything? With free utility AllOff, you can. AllOff monitors your mouse and keyboard usage in addition to CPU load. If you haven't used your mouse or keyboard and the CPU load is below a user-specified threshold for a certain amount of time, AllOff automatically initiates a system shutdown. The CPU monitoring functionality is perfect for those times you want to keep your computer on to finishing ripping or burning a DVD, for example, but don't want to keep your PC running all night once the process completes. Granted, this app does mirror some features already built into Windows, but if you'd like more control over automated shut down, it does the job nicely. AllOff is a free download for non-commercial use, Windows only, requires a free registration. If you like the idea but you'd like a few more options for how the shut down handled or scheduled, check out previously mentioned WinOFF.