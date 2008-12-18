AirSet Creates 'Cloud Computers' For Your Data



Free web desktop AirSet probably fits into your working habits better than most other desktops, because it runs like a multi-tasking computer and hooks into your existing data pretty tightly. Our ingenious (and Firefox-obsessed) intern AsianAngel loves AirSet, and let us know that it recently rolled out new features and updates to the "cloud computer," so we signed up, took some screenshots, and shared them below.



While you're signing up for AirSet, you'll be encouraged to not only make one for yourself, but create multiple "web computers" for sharing. AirSet lets you fling open the doors to other AirSet users, or the whole web, on almost all of your documents and published items. So if you want to create a landing page for your corporate softball team, complete with music, pictures, a calendar, and links to league rules, it's totally possible with AirSet. You can also collaborate on documents and share notes with friends by adding their email addresses into the group—all your own AirSet correspondence goes to whatever email you signed up with.



Once you get through signing up, you'll arrive at a (mostly) blank desktop. You launch apps by clicking any icons/"favorites" you might have placed there already, or from the Start-Menu-like launcher in the lower left. Here's what your desktop looks like with the "Albums" tool running to view and share photos (click for full-size image):





Take a look at the bottom-left corner, where the AirSet menu (pictured as open at left) and a taskbar-like switcher are located. AirSet moves surprisingly quickly between the windows you keep open, so if you want to swing over to editing your calendar while waiting for some photos to upload, you can do it. The whole thing seems to load in as a Java applet, or at least a heavily designed JavaScript/Java combination, so your mileage will vary with your available memory. Hitting the button in the bottom left-most corner switches you between your "computers," so you can keep your private work data and shared materials separate.



One of the really neat features, familiar to any fan of Firefox 3, is that almost anything around your "web" computer can be bookmarked for your "Favorites" menu (the star icon next to your AirSet button), or placed on your desktop and re-arranged however you'd like. In its interface alone, in face, AirSet is fairly advanced on its competitors—each window gets its own Windows-like minimise/close buttons.

AirSet can also be set up to send alerts, timers, and notifications for calendar events, document changes, or other events to your email or mobile phone. Speaking of calendars, I had no problem importing three of my four Google Calendar subscriptions into AirSet (the failure was a group-shared calendar I don't own, so somewhat understandable). Here's a typical calendar layout:

Finally, the "lists" function adds a little GTD-ish task management into AirSet. The Quick Add box works fine for creating new lists and items, and each can get their own alert, notes, or be bookmarked to your star menu.

As I'm getting ready to spend a holiday week working away from my home office, AirSet seems like a pretty neat solution for getting productive without having to hijack a relative's computer. But tell us what you think of this free "cloud computer" in the comments.