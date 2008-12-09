Adobe Zoetrope Like WayBack Machine On Steroids

Adobe is in the process of building a time machine for web content designed to provide users with robust tools for analysing not only changes in web pages over time, but also for tracking actual data within web pages and comparing it with other data from around the web. MIT's Technology Review has posted a demo video in which the app looks incredible, but don't get too excited—Zoetrope isn't available in download form yet. [via]
