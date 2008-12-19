Adobe AIR For Linux Now Out Of Beta

Adobe AIR for Linux graduates out of beta and catches up to the Windows and Mac versions. The Linux AIR version 1.5 fully supports Flash 10, which means all AIR apps across all three platforms now work the same way. For more on what you can do with Adobe AIR, see our top 10 apps worth installing Adobe AIR for.
